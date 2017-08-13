NOPD: Woman dies in Lower Ninth Ward stabbing

New Orleans police are investigating a stabbing in the Lower Ninth Ward that left one woman dead. Officers were called to the scene Sunday, just after 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of Reynes Street.

According to police, a male family member of the victim was sent to the woman's home to check on her. The man, who was able to get through a side window, found the 61-year-old woman lying in the hallway with multiple puncture wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman's identity and cause of death will be released following an autopsy at the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call the NOPD's Homicide Division at 504-658-5300, the NOPD non-emergency number at 504-821-2222 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

