Xavier Rush latest product of Tulane-Saints pipeline

When Tulane hired Curtis Johnson away from his post as Saints Wide Receivers coach in late 2011, it seemed like a natural assumption that he would set up a pipeline. No longer with the Green Wave and back in black and gold, the connection continues.

This time around, he has brought in wide receiver Xavier Rush to the position group Johnson now coaches but when asked if that played a factor in the addition, head coach Sean Payton deflected, “We worked him out about a week and a half ago. We were kind of impressed with the workout, and yet there’s a handful of guys on our board right now and gold magnets that we’re considering bringing to camp. He was one of those players.”

Rush practiced Saturday and Sunday on Airline Drive and has taken over the #17 worn by fellow wideout Rashad Lawrence. While he knows that his connection to his former head coach won't get him on the team, he at least has found an advantage. "Looking at the script, knowing the offense, knowing the formations, knowing these things without even going to meetings yet.... It's a sigh of relief," said Rush. "I'm not out here like a chicken with my head cut off. I'm actually functioning."

In his four seasons Uptown, Rush came up one catch shy of the century mark, logged 1,349 receiving yards and 12 touchdown snags. The Saints roster must be down to 53 players on Saturday, September 2nd.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.