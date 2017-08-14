Man reported missing from Seventh Ward

New Orleans police are searching for a man reported missing from the Seventh Ward.

According to police, Willie James White hasn't been seen or heard from by family members or his employer since 4 p.m., Tuesday.

White is described as a black man, who is six-feet tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has a short "twist" haircut and tattoos reading "504" and "9th Ward" on his neck.

If you have any information that could help locate Willie James White, you are asked to call NOPD detective Jake Engle, any NOPD Fifth District detective at 504-658-6050 or the NOPD non-emergency number at 504-821-2222.

