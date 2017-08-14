Your Weather Authority: Higher chance for rain early in the week

The area will see a few weather changes during the work week.

Monday and Tuesday we have a slightly higher than normal chance of rain.

Wednesday through Friday, drier air moves with fewer showers but hotter temperatures.

The somewhat drier air will limit rain chances late in the week. Another surge of moisture will likely allow storm chances to increase a little by the weekend.

Highs will be mostly in the lower 90s with some mid-90s at times.

The tropics will continue to see increasing activity with Gert in the Atlantic and a strong disturbance off the coast of Africa.

Gert will curve out into the open Atlantic and the African disturbance is at least 10 days away from any impacts on the United States.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.