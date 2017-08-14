Flooding risk remains as repair work continues on pumps, turbines

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says the city remains at risk for potential flooding with diminished pumping capacity.

The city's pumping capacity is still considered diminished because of pump and turbine breakdowns, and precautions are being taken across the city.

Barricades have been pre-positioned to block off more than a dozen underpasses at risk for flooding in a heavy rainstorm.

The city has brought in five contractors, working around the clock, to repair pumps and turbines.

All 22 emergency generators to help those pumping stations will be set up at some point today, city officials said.

Landrieu says the city now has 103 working pumps while 17 are still down for various reasons.

Landrieu and his staff have been reviewing Sewerage and Water Board logs, saying what they’ve found is “angering.”

“The system has never been 100 percent operational and at 100 percent of its capacity,” Landrieu said. “As the leader of this city, I cannot make good decisions unless I have information and it is information that I can trust.”

Landrieu went on to say the situation is frustrating for him and his staff as well as New Orleans residents.

Last week Landrieu and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency to have more flexibility in handling the issues as they come up.

That state of emergency will last for 30 days, but Landrieu said he will extend it if necessary.

