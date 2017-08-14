School zones in effect as students head back to school

Students throughout the metro New Orleans area are heading back to school Monday.

Students in Orleans Parish faced flooding-related delays last week when classes were canceled because several pumps were inoperable.

Students at four schools directly run by the Orleans Parish School Board will not report.

McDonough 35 High School, Mahalia Jackson Elementary, Bethune Elementary and Ben Franklin Elementary will have their first day of school Thursday.

The first three days at those schools will be dedicated to previously scheduled development for staff canceled because of pumping concerns last week.

School zones are also in effect so drivers should be aware on streets and roads around schools.

In Orleans Parish, drivers should also be aware of newly installed speed camera in the school zones.

There are now speed cameras in more than 130 school zones in Orleans Parish.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.