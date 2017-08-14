Local Traffic First: Malfunctioning River Road railroad crossing causing delays

The railroad crossing gate is broken and stuck in the down position at the River Road crossing near the line between Orleans and Jefferson Parish.
Drivers are currently forced to go around the gate to keep traffic moving.
The traffic is backed up to Causeway Boulevard on River Road.
Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Traffic is backed up to Causeway Boulevard on River Road.more>>
Traffic is backed up to Causeway Boulevard on River Road.more>>
Students at four schools directly run by the Orleans Parish School Board will not report.more>>
Students at four schools directly run by the Orleans Parish School Board will not report.more>>
Landrieu says the city remains at risk for potential flooding with diminished pumping capacity.more>>
Landrieu says the city remains at risk for potential flooding with diminished pumping capacity.more>>
Wednesday through Friday, drier air moves with fewer showers but hotter temperatures.more>>
Wednesday through Friday, drier air moves with fewer showers but hotter temperatures.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a man reported missing from the Seventh Ward.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a man reported missing from the Seventh Ward.more>>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.more>>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.more>>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.more>>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.more>>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.more>>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.more>>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.more>>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.more>>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.more>>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.more>>
With the polarization of America and the empowerment white supremacist groups took from Donald Trump's election, many saw the violence of Charlottesville as inevitable.more>>
With the polarization of America and the empowerment white supremacist groups took from Donald Trump's election, many saw the violence of Charlottesville as inevitable.more>>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.more>>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.more>>
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.more>>
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.more>>
The puppy had been taken to an animal shelter, and his owner was afraid he would be put up for adoption.more>>
The puppy had been taken to an animal shelter, and his owner was afraid he would be put up for adoption.more>>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.more>>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.more>>