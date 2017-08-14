Local Traffic First: Malfunctioning River Road railroad crossing - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local Traffic First: Malfunctioning River Road railroad crossing causing delays

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
The railroad crossing gate is broken and stuck in the down position at the River Road crossing near the line between Orleans and Jefferson Parish.

Drivers are currently forced to go around the gate to keep traffic moving.

The traffic is backed up to Causeway Boulevard on River Road.

