Diners scattered, smothered, and took cover when an Algiers waffle house was robbed

Two gunmen barreled into an Algiers Waffle House and robbed the restaurant and three customers

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the robbery happened just before 9 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of General De Gaulle Drive.

Two armed men entered the restaurant and ordered the victims, a 32-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, and a 37-year-old man, to the floor.

The gunmen, described as black men, proceeded to take money from the safe, cash register, and all customers inside.

The men then fled the scene in a black SUV.

This Waffle House location was robbed twice within a week just over a year ago in August of 2016.

In one incident, a man entered the restaurant, approached the cashier, pulled a gun, and demanded money from the register.

The cashier complied and the suspect fled on foot.

Another Waffle House was robbed in Terrytown in that same week in 2016.

