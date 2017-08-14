Report: Delvin Breaux on trading block

Delvin Breaux among seven inactives for Saints game against the Cardinals. (Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The New Orleans Saints are interested in trading cornerback Delvin Breaux, according to a report from the NFL Network.

Breaux has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. That injury combined with last year's broken fibula has apparently put his status with the team in doubt.

Breaux was the team's top cornerback in 2015 and was one the league's best stories after returning from a broken neck he suffered in high school.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.