Payton and Breaux react to trade talk

15 practices are now complete for the Saints but the big news Monday came just before practice began when reports surfaced that the team was shopping Delvin Breaux for a trade.

The New Orleans native is entering his third season with his hometown team but had an injury-plagued second year that overshadowed the positive signs he showed as a rookie.

Sean Payton spoke after Monday's practice and was asked if the team was actively shopping Breaux, to which he responded "No, listen, we would never comment if we were, to begin with. It rarely works that way. It's very normal throughout training camp for teams to discuss players and possible trades. We've seen a couple already that are really unique, the three-team trade last week was interesting but I wouldn't comment on that being club business."

Linebacker Dannell Ellerbe joined the Saints in the same offseason as Breaux and missed 17 of 32 possible games, due to injury. Breaux has missed ten in that same stretch leading to Payton being questioned if injury history was playing a factor in these decisions "I think it's important to be out here but, again, I wouldn't want to get into specifics in regards to each of these guys but availability is obviously, probably as important as everything else."

Breaux was not at practice but did send a tweet Monday morning:

