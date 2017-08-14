Suspicious package closes part of Magazine Street - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Suspicious package closes part of Magazine Street

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A suspicious package closed part of the Central Business District Monday morning.

A heavy New Orleans Police Department presence in the 500 block of Magazine Street closed the street for a short period of time.

Louisiana State Police, NOPD and New Orleans Fire Department vehicles filled the block between Poydras and Girod streets.

The packages found were determined not to be a threat, police said.

