Suspicious package closes part of Poydras St.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office announced it collected more than $37,000 in tax revenue for the month of June, despite falling short compared to the same time last year.more>>
“It looked like an island. We had canoes going back and forth. We even saw a car floating down the street,” says Tania Kirn. Tania Kirn says while she knows the pumps weren’t working in her Lakeview neighborhood, there’s a collapsed catch basins on her streets that’s clearly not working. “It’s just very disturbing. I don’t understand why nothing’s being done about this,” says Kirn. “It’s same thing all over aga...more>>
He was drafted by the Kings in 2010 and played there until being traded to New Orleans.more>>
The Centers for Disease Control is reporting that, as of Aug. 11, 141 people have been infected with strains of Salmonella traced back to papayas imported from Mexico, including two people in Louisiana.more>>
It's year three for Garrett Grayson and it's clear he's at a crossroads in his Saints' career.more>>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.more>>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.more>>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.more>>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.more>>
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.more>>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.more>>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.more>>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.more>>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.more>>
French police say an 8-year-old girl was killed and at least five people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.more>>
