Suspicious package closes part of Poydras St.

A suspicious package closed part of the Central Business District Monday morning.

A heavy New Orleans Police Department presence in the 500 block of Poydras St. closed the street for a short period of time.

Louisiana State Police, NOPD and New Orleans Fire Department vehicles filled the block between Poydras and Girod streets.

The packages found were determined not to be a threat, police said.

