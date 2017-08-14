Two suspects nabbed after after cops witness Lafourche drug deal

Two men were arrested Saturday night in Lafourche Parish after deputies watch their drug deal go down.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s department reports, Matthew Mayberry, 24, of Galliano and Bradley Billiot, 27, of Golden Meadow were arrested on Saturday night on several different drug charges.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies working an undercover operation in the South Lafourche area watched what appeared to be a drug deal taking place in a Cut Off convenience store parking lot.

Deputies watched as one man put a bag inside the rear seat of a vehicle. The suspects then left the store in separate vehicles, heading south on Louisiana Highway 1.

Deputies followed and then stopped both for traffic violations.

When deputies stopped Billiot, they smelled marijuana in the car. At that point, Billiot also admitted to having a smoking pipe in the vehicle. Deputies then also saw the bag they observed Mayberry drop in the back seat.

Inside the bag, deputies found suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, and several pills later identified as Valium (diazepam), Xanax (alprazolam) and Adderall, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Mayberry and Billiot were arrested and taken to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where they each were booked with possession of diazepam, alprazolam, adderall, and drug paraphernalia.

Mayberry was also booked with distribution of marijuana and methamphetamine, as well as improper vehicle lighting. Mayberry was released after posting $42,850 bond.

Billiot was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as improper lane usage, and his bond was set at $13,000.

