Rain likely Tuesday, but drier conditions beyond

Our average high temperature has dipped from 92 to 91 degrees as of this week. This means we've passed climatologically the hottest part of the summer. However that doesn't mean it can't be really hot! In fact, highs will be in the lower to mid 90s all week with decreasing chances for storms.

The best chance for storms will be on Tuesday with drier conditions after that. The hot area of high pressure that will keep storm chances low will break down by the weekend bring temperatures closer to 90 with slightly better rain chances.

The tropics will continue to see increasing activity with Gert in the Atlantic and a strong disturbance off the coast of Africa. Gert will curve out into the open Atlantic and the African disturbance is at least 10 days away from any impacts on the United States.

