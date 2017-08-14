US Women's Soccer returning to New Orleans

The United States Women's National Soccer Team is returning to New Orleans just two years after a friendly against China brought 32,950 fans to the Superdome.

Superdome Management Group announced Monday that it will play host to a USA friendly against the Korea Republic on Thursday, October 19th at 7 PM. The teams will meet three days later in Cary, North Carolina.

The 2015 contest was the 20th-largest crowd for a USWNT game on home soil and saw China win, 1-0, as the US bid farewell to legendary striker Abby Wambach.

Tickets will go on sale August 18th at 10 AM central time at the Smoothie King Center ticket office or through www.ussoccer.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.