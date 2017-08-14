Another S&WB member considers resigning

Another Sewerage and Water Board member said Monday that he is considering resigning over serious concerns about the entity.more>>
Another Sewerage and Water Board member said Monday that he is considering resigning over serious concerns about the entity.more>>
Our average high temperature has dipped from 92 to 91 degrees as of this week. This means we've passed climatologically the hottest part of the summer.more>>
Our average high temperature has dipped from 92 to 91 degrees as of this week. This means we've passed climatologically the hottest part of the summer.more>>
In the NFC South, one of the league's most competitive divisions, there's a very small margin between winning and losing.more>>
In the NFC South, one of the league's most competitive divisions, there's a very small margin between winning and losing.more>>
The United States Women's National Soccer Team is returning to New Orleans just two years after a friendly against China brought 32,950 fans to the Superdome.more>>
The United States Women's National Soccer Team is returning to New Orleans just two years after a friendly against China brought 32,950 fans to the Superdome.more>>
Mayor Mitch Landrieu said Monday the turbine damaged on Wednesday night is running after being successfully repaired and gradually brought back online.more>>
Mayor Mitch Landrieu said Monday the turbine damaged on Wednesday night is running after being successfully repaired and gradually brought back online.more>>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.more>>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.more>>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.more>>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.more>>
Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, allegedly attempted to bomb a bank with a device similar to the one responsible the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred C. Murrah building, but an undercover FBI agent interceded.more>>
Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, allegedly attempted to bomb a bank with a device similar to the one responsible the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred C. Murrah building.more>>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.more>>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.more>>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.more>>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.more>>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.more>>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.more>>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.more>>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.more>>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.more>>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.more>>
The car, a gray Chevy Impala, was taken from Will-O-Wood Boulevard in South Jackson.more>>
The car, a gray Chevy Impala, was taken from Will-O-Wood Boulevard in South Jackson.more>>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.more>>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.more>>