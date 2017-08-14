Grayson enters pivotal third season with Saints - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Grayson enters pivotal third season with Saints

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Connect
FOX 8 photo FOX 8 photo
(WVUE) -

It's year three for Garrett Grayson and it's clear he's at a crossroads in his Saints' career.

"I told myself coming into this camp just to let it rip and let it go." Grayson said. "I think in my first two years, I was thinking a lot trying to be perfect. I think when you try to be perfect and try not to make those mistakes, that's when you make them. So I told myself, just go out there and if you miss on a throw, so be it. But don't let it be because you were trying to hit that perfect spot. Just let it go and throw like I've thrown my whole life."

It's what he did Thursday night in Cleveland with mixed results. He finished 11/16 for 126 yards but also had a turnover that proved costly.

"That was something that, obviously, Coach Payton was not too happy about, and I wasn't either," Grayson said. "I put our defense in a tough spot and they got seven points out of it. We all know the final score of the game, if they don't score then we may go out there and win that game."

Grayson's rookie year was the only year under Sean Payton that the Saints have ever kept three quarterbacks  .. It's unlikely that they do it again unless one proves they're too good to let go.

"We'll keep three if we feel like the third has earned a spot," Payton said. "These guys are competing. I'd say Ryan and I think Garrett had a good day today. I think for him this offseason and season we've seen change."

But will it be enough for Grayson to stick around in 2017? The wait won't be much longer to find out. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • DeMarcus Cousins' return to Sacramento highlights Pelicans 2017-18 schedule

    Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneSource: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    He was drafted by the Kings in 2010 and played there until being traded to New Orleans.

    more>>

    He was drafted by the Kings in 2010 and played there until being traded to New Orleans.

    more>>

  • Grayson enters pivotal third season with Saints

    FOX 8 photoFOX 8 photo

    It's year three for Garrett Grayson and it's clear he's at a crossroads in his Saints' career. 

    more>>

    It's year three for Garrett Grayson and it's clear he's at a crossroads in his Saints' career. 

    more>>

  • Strief: "We have to win or there's going to be changes"

    Strief: "We have to win or there's going to be changes"

    Zach Strief and Drew Brees both started with the Saints in 2006. Source: Nola.comZach Strief and Drew Brees both started with the Saints in 2006. Source: Nola.com

    The Saints are coming off back-to-back-to-back 7-9 seasons. Below mediocrity, and missing the playoffs won't work four years in a row on Airline Drive. The players are aware of this, but aren't ready to predict what will happen in 2017. "I think it's really hard to say at this point what this team's destiny is. I think there's a lot of guys that have a sense of urgency. I think everyone around here realizes the importance of this season," said offensive lineman Zach Streif....

    more>>

    The Saints are coming off back-to-back-to-back 7-9 seasons. Below mediocrity, and missing the playoffs won't work four years in a row on Airline Drive. The players are aware of this, but aren't ready to predict what will happen in 2017. "I think it's really hard to say at this point what this team's destiny is. I think there's a lot of guys that have a sense of urgency. I think everyone around here realizes the importance of this season," said offensive lineman Zach Streif....

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly