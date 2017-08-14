Strief: "We have to win or there's going to be changes"

The Saints are coming off back-to-back-to-back 7-9 seasons. Below mediocrity, and missing the playoffs won't work four years in a row on Airline Drive. The players are aware of this, but aren't ready to predict what will happen in 2017.

"I think it's really hard to say at this point what this team's destiny is. I think there's a lot of guys that have a sense of urgency. I think everyone around here realizes the importance of this season," said offensive lineman Zach Strief. "Even the guys that are young. I think it's hard to get away from that feeling that we have to win, or else there's going to be changes. Nobody likes that, but that's reality."

Another test for the Saints comes this Thursday and Friday. They hold joint practices in Los Angeles with the Chargers.

"It's good to have a different guy across from me. At the end of the day practice is an opportunity to work on certain things. I try and teach young guys to not be concerned with the result at practice. You're concerned with the result in the game. Practice is for working certain things, certain techniques. When you see different types of players, different rushes, you get to work those things in practice instead of a game. I think that's very beneficial," said Strief.



