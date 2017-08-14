Houma Police: Man jailed in rape of woman outside bar

A 30-year-old Houma man has been arrested in the alleged rape of a 58-year-old acquaintance outside a bar.

Jonathan LeCompte faces one count of simple rape in connection with an Aug. 11 incident in the 8500 block of Main Street.

Police said the victim and the suspect were at a local bar when he asked her to step outside. During the encounter, LeCompte allegedly grabbed the victim, stripped her and sexually assaulted her. It was also reported to law enforcement that the suspect threatened the victim, telling her she better not report it.

LeCompte was taken to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to be booked and jailed to await bond or court.

