DeMarcus Cousins' return to Sacramento highlights Pelicans 2017-18 schedule

The Pelicans went 6-9 with DeMarcus Cousins in the starting lineup after his February trade but his most emphatic performance came against the Memphis Grizzlies when he logged 41 points and 17 rebounds.

He'll get a chance to repeat the performance in the team's season opener Wednesday, October 18th in Memphis. Cousins will then get a chance at redemption the following week when he returns to Sacramento on Thursday the 26th. He was drafted by the Kings in 2010 and played there until being traded to New Orleans.

The Smoothie King Center's first action will be a Friday visit from the reigning champions as the Warriors tip-off at 8:30 PM on the 20th. Overall, the Pelicans will be on national television 14 times, including three times in the first eight days of the season.

As part of the NBA's new approach at scheduling, back-to-back games have been minimized and the Pelicans will only have 13 such pairings. There will be one stretch in early February when they play six games in nine days.

