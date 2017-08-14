2 in Louisiana among 141 nationwide sickened by papayas from Mexico

The Centers for Disease Control is reporting that, as of Aug. 11, 141 people have been infected with strains of Salmonella traced back to papayas imported from Mexico, including two people in Louisiana.

Nineteen states have confirmed cases: Connecticut (5), Delaware (4), Iowa (2), Illinois (2), Kentucky (3), Louisiana (2), Maryland (8), Massachusetts (6), Michigan (1), Minnesota (4), North Carolina (3), New Jersey (27), New York (39), Ohio (1), Oklahoma (4), Pennsylvania (8), Texas (7), Virginia (14), and Wisconsin (1). Victims range in age from 1 year to 95 with a median age of 39. One death - a victim from New York - has been attributed to this outbreak.

The CDC says it’s possible new cases may come to light and is recommending that consumers avoid Maradol papayas from the Carica de Campeche farm in Mexico. When in doubt about the fruit's origins, the CDC is urging consumers and restaurants to throw it out.

