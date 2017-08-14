Jefferson Parish collected $323,152 less tax in June

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced it collected more than $37,000 in tax revenue for the month of June, despite falling short compared to the same time last year.

The Sheriff's Office is the official tax collector of Jefferson Parish.

The total amount of taxes collected for June was $37,661,030. According to the parish tax report that is $323,152 less compared to taxes collected for June of last year.

The tax amounts collected include sales taxes, use taxes, hotel/motel taxes, licenses and permits, Airport taxing, district sales taxes, motor vehicle taxes, and miscellaneous costs and fees.

The tax revenue collected from June was distributed in August. The dheriff's fiscal year runs from July 1st to June 30th of each year.

The tax report shows total cumulative tax collections for the fiscal-year-to-date, is running $999,908 or 1.35% over the same period last year.

