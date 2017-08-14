New luxury paddle-wheeler sails from Port of New Orleans

The American Duchess, as it is christened, departed on it's sold out maiden voyage today, for a 23-day trip upriver. It will make stops in Natchez and Vicksburg, Mississippi. Other stops will include Memphis, Tennessee; Paducah, Kentucky...more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office announced it collected more than $37,000 in tax revenue for the month of June, despite falling short compared to the same time last year.more>>
Slidell Police said a former truck stop worker didn't disguise himself well enough, when he tried to pull off a robbery.more>>
As the fallout from the August 5th flooding continues, another Sewerage and Water Board member says he's considering resigning.more>>
Louisiana Congressional leaders are not ruling out a possible federal investigation into drainage problems at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board.more>>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.more>>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.more>>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.more>>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.more>>
