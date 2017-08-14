Man sought in alleged aggravate assault on ex-girlfriend

The nonprofit group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has been tracking hate groups of all kinds in the United States for years. The SPLC is a legal advocacy organization specializing in civil rights and public interest litigation.more>>
Police work to track down a man they say threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun on August 12.
Police work to track down a man they say threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun on August 12.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office announced it collected more than $37,000 in tax revenue for the month of June, despite falling short compared to the same time last year.more>>
“It looked like an island. We had canoes going back and forth. We even saw a car floating down the street,” says Tania Kirn. Tania Kirn says while she knows the pumps weren’t working in her Lakeview neighborhood, there’s a collapsed catch basins on her streets that’s clearly not working. “It’s just very disturbing. I don’t understand why nothing’s being done about this,” says Kirn. “It’s same thing all over aga...more>>
He was drafted by the Kings in 2010 and played there until being traded to New Orleans.more>>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.more>>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.more>>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.more>>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.more>>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.more>>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.more>>
