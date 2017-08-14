Man sought in alleged aggravate assault on ex-girlfriend

Police work to track down a man they say threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun on August 12.

Investigators have a warrant for Stephon Montrel Bridges in connection with the report of an aggravated assault with a firearm.

Detectives say Bridges showed up his ex-girlfriend residence on Benton Street and beat on the front door, but no one answered.

The victim told police Bridges then started banging on the side of the house, waving a gun and demanding someone let him in.

Police say the victim feared for her life and those of her children so she called police. They say Bridges eventually left.

Investigators are hoping someone will be able to provide information that might lead them to Bridges by contacting Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or by calling Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.