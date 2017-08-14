Interactive 'Hate' Map: See the organized groups in LA and United States

The nonprofit group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has been tracking hate groups of all kinds in the United States for years. The SPLC is a legal advocacy organization specializing in civil rights and public interest litigation.

In a statement on its website they claim:

"The Southern Poverty Law Center is dedicated to fighting hate and bigotry and to seeking justice for the most vulnerable members of our society. Using litigation, education, and other forms of advocacy, the SPLC works toward the day when the ideals of equal justice and equal opportunity will be a reality."

Part of the SPLC mission is to identify hate groups that are operating around the country, and they do so with what they call a Hate Map. They claim there were 917 active hate groups operating in the U.S. in 2016. Among the groups they track are Neo-Nazis, Black Separatists, Anti-Immigration, Anti-LGTB to name only a few.

Checking the SPLC hate map in Charlottesville, Va. after the attacks over the weekend, there are no hate groups identified in that city. In nearby Richmond the SPLC identifies not one, but two Ku Klux Klan groups that are known to operate there.

In Louisiana, the following groups operate, according to the SPLC map:

National Socialist Movement, Louisiana (statewide) NEO-NAZI NATIONAL SOCIALIST MOVEMENT

Southern National Congress, Louisiana NEO-CONFEDERATE

Nation of Islam, Baton Rouge, Louisiana BLACK SEPARATIST NATION OF ISLAM

ACT for America, Baton Rouge, Louisiana ANTI-MUSLIM

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, Baton Rouge, Louisiana KU KLUX KLAN

Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, Saint Martinville, Louisiana KU KLUX KLAN

Christian American Ministries, Greensburg, Louisiana CHRISTIAN IDENTITY

Nation of Islam, Monroe, Louisiana BLACK SEPARATIST NATION OF ISLAM

Aryan Nations (Louisiana) Converse, Louisiana NEO-NAZI ARYAN NATIONS

South Africa Project, Converse, Louisiana WHITE NATIONALIST

League of the South Logansport, Louisiana NEO-CONFEDERATE LEAGUE OF THE SOUTH

Nation of Islam, New Orleans, Louisiana BLACK SEPARATIST NATION OF ISLAM

Israel United In Christ, New Orleans, Louisiana BLACK SEPARATIST

Nation of Islam, Shreveport, Louisiana BLACK SEPARATIST NATION OF ISLAM

