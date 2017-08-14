Congressional leaders not ruling out possible federal investigation into S&WB

As the fallout from the August 5th flooding continues, another Sewerage and Water Board member says he's considering resigning.more>>
Louisiana Congressional leaders are not ruling out a possible federal investigation into drainage problems at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board.more>>
The nonprofit group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has been tracking hate groups of all kinds in the United States for years. The SPLC is a legal advocacy organization specializing in civil rights and public interest litigation.more>>
Police work to track down a man they say threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun on August 12.
Investigators have a warrant for Stephon Montrel Bridges in connection with the report of an aggravated assault with a firearm.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office announced it collected more than $37,000 in tax revenue for the month of June, despite falling short compared to the same time last year.more>>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.more>>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.more>>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.more>>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.more>>
Online retailer Amazon has had to issue recalls on some solar eclipse glasses after the third-party sellers could not verify the authenticity of the product.more>>
The CEOs of athletic wear manufacturer Under Armour and pharmaceutical company Merck resigned Monday from the White House's American Manufacturing Council.more>>
The nonprofit group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has been tracking hate groups of all kinds in the United States for years. The SPLC is a very well known legal advocacy organization specializing in civil rights and public interest litigation.more>>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.more>>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.more>>
