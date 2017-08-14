Police: Former worker robs Slidell truck stop with weak disguise

Slidell Police said a former truck stop worker didn't disguise himself well enough when he tried to pull off a robbery.

It happened Sunday night at the Travel Centers of America truck stop at 1682 Gause Boulevard.

Police arrested 28-year-old Clarence Burkett. They said he tried to disguise himself with sunglasses and a hoodie, went inside of the Travel Centers of America truck stop and demanded that the cashier give him the contents of the cash register.

Police found Burkett about an hour later at a local Slidell motel. Several witnesses identified the robber as Burkett, due to the fact he was a former employee of the business.

Burkett faces simple robbery charges. Police said he is currently on probation for a previous theft charge, and has an extensive criminal history.

If convicted, Burkett faces up to seven years in prison for the simple robbery charge.

