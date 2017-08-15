Your Weather Authority: Dry for some, spotty afternoon showers for others

Tuesday will be another day with spotty afternoon thunderstorms that may cause local flooding where the heaviest downpours occur.more>>
The American Duchess, as it is christened, departed on it's sold out maiden voyage today, for a 23-day trip upriver. It will make stops in Natchez and Vicksburg, Mississippi. Other stops will include Memphis, Tennessee; Paducah, Kentucky...more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office announced it collected more than $37,000 in tax revenue for the month of June, despite falling short compared to the same time last year.more>>
Slidell Police said a former truck stop worker didn't disguise himself well enough, when he tried to pull off a robbery.more>>
As the fallout from the August 5th flooding continues, another Sewerage and Water Board member says he's considering resigning.more>>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.more>>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.more>>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.more>>
The nonprofit group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has been tracking hate groups of all kinds in the United States for years. The SPLC is a very well known legal advocacy organization specializing in civil rights and public interest litigation.more>>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.more>>
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.more>>
Madison police are investigating an overnight death that they originally thought was an industrial accident at a shopping center on County Line Road on Monday night.more>>
