Your Weather Authority: Dry for some, spotty afternoon showers for others

Tuesday will be another day with spotty afternoon thunderstorms that may cause local flooding where the heaviest downpours occur.

On the other hand, there will be many dry hours and some will get no rain. Where there is little to no rain, highs will be in the 93-degree range.

The best chance for storms will be today with drier conditions after that. The hot area of high pressure that will keep storm chances low will break down by the weekend and bring temperatures closer to 90 with slightly better rain chances.

