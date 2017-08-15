Local First Traffic: Accident, earlier car fire causing inbound delays in Metairie

Local First Traffic: Accident, earlier car fire causing inbound - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: LaDOTD) (Source: LaDOTD)
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

An accident has caused a delay on Interstate 10 eastbound at Causeway in Metairie is causing backups to Clearview Parkway.

An earlier car fire delayed traffic causing additional backups in the same area.

All lanes are open but motorists will encounter delays heading toward New Orleans from Metairie.

