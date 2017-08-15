Work on pumps continues, Jefferson Parish warns residents about noise

Crews were back at work Tuesday morning to repair broken pumps at a station that helps drain parts of New Orleans and Metairie.

At Pump Station 6 the sound of power humming is joined by the occasional sound of drilling work.

Jefferson Parish issued an emergency alert Monday night warning residents about the potential noise.

This is the text of the recorded message residents in nearby neighborhoods received:

Hello this is JP President Michael Yenni. At my urging along with District 5 councilwoman Jennifer van vranken and District 2 councilman Paul Johnston, the City of New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board will be conducting emergency repairs to pumps at the 17th Street canal station also known as Pump Station number 6. This work will be done around the clock until it's complete which may bring unwanted noise to the area. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but as you know this is a necessary repair to this pump station and to the quality of life in Jefferson Parish. For more information on this project please contact the drainage department at 736-6751or 736-6007 for after hour calls. You can also contact Council woman Van Vracken's office at 736-6634

The City of New Orleans also issued an update Monday night confirming the arrival of 26 generators to be connected to provide additional power and backup power for the remainder of 2017 hurricane season.

A third-party has also been brought in to devise a plan to get three of the downed turbines back up and running.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy was in Denham Springs Monday marking the first anniversary of last year's flooding.

Kennedy said he is considering opening an investigation into what went wrong with the system.

“The city is really been hurt and the trust has been broken,” Kennedy said. “And now every time it sprinkles a little bit people in New Orleans are scared half to death.

“We wonder why people hate government. It's all been a pack of lies,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the series of “lies” about the electricity, the storm drains, the number of pumps has eroded public trust.

“It's just been lie after lie after lie after lie,” Kenney said. “I do want to know what is under everybody's fingernails because this isn't right. I'm very upset about it.”

