Work on pumps continues, Jefferson Parish warns residents about noise

Crews were back at work Tuesday morning to repair broken pumps at a station that helps drain parts of New Orleans and Metairie.more>>
Tuesday will be another day with spotty afternoon thunderstorms that may cause local flooding where the heaviest downpours occur.more>>
The American Duchess, as it is christened, departed on it's sold out maiden voyage today, for a 23-day trip upriver. It will make stops in Natchez and Vicksburg, Mississippi. Other stops will include Memphis, Tennessee; Paducah, Kentucky...more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office announced it collected more than $37,000 in tax revenue for the month of June, despite falling short compared to the same time last year.more>>
Slidell Police said a former truck stop worker didn't disguise himself well enough, when he tried to pull off a robbery.more>>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.more>>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.more>>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.more>>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.more>>
Police are not commenting on a motive nor saying whether the 4-year-old or her father were intended targets.more>>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.more>>
Aug. 4 is a date Wisconsin mother Aleece Giest will never forget. Both her daughters were born on that day.more>>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.more>>
Tiger Woods had pain, anxiety and sleep drugs in system during arrest.more>>
