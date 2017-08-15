NOPD searching for missing woman

The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Amanda Diane Thomas, 33, was last seen by a relative in Baton Rouge on June 16.

The reporting person told police he dropped Thomas off at the bus station to return to New Orleans after a family funeral.

He reported that she posted a picture of herself at work at Pat O’Brien’s on June 26, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information about Amanda Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact any Eighth District Detective at 504-658-6080.

