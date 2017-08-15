Coroner identifies woman stabbed to death in the Lower Ninth Ward

The Orleans Parish Coroner has identified the woman stabbed to death Sunday afternoon in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Margie Shorty, 61, died from multiple stab wounds in the 1300 block of Reynes Street.

According to police, one of Shorty’s family members was sent to her home to check on her.

The man, who was able to enter the house through a side window, found Shorty lying in the hallway with several stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.