Around the NFL: Need to See, OBJ preseason edition

The first week of the NFL Preseason didn't see too many highlights from team's starters, much less superstars but nonetheless, Odell Beckham, Jr. has found a way to show off his skills.

While he spent the first week of training camp dribbling a football soccer-style, he reverted back to one-handed catches just in time for the Giants' preseason opener:

Back at camp Sunday, he casually took a chance at a one-hander after a play was already whistled dead:

The whistle blew, but @OBJ_3 had a one-handed catch to make! ?? pic.twitter.com/uIlhp8rXKc — New York Giants (@Giants) August 13, 2017

The following day, he stepped his game up even further with a one-handed catch that was actually necessary to haul in a touchdown pass over a defender:

Saints receiver Mike Thomas was one of the many athletes to react on Twitter:

The Newman and LSU product does not face the Saints this season but will get plenty of air time as the Giants' first two regular season games are nationally televised.

