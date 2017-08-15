Broken pump could be back online Tuesday afternoon

A broken pump that helps drain parts of Jefferson and Orleans parishes could be brought back online Tuesday.more>>
Margie Shorty, 61, died from multiple stab wounds in the 1300 block of Reynes Street.more>>
Amanda Diane Thomas, 33, was last seen by a relative in Baton Rouge on June 16.more>>
Crews were back at work Tuesday morning to repair broken pumps at a station that helps drain parts of New Orleans and Metairie.more>>
Tuesday will be another day with spotty afternoon thunderstorms that may cause local flooding where the heaviest downpours occur.more>>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.more>>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.more>>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.more>>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.more>>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.more>>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.more>>
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.more>>
An Amber Alert was issued for a 13-year-old from Hidalgo County on Monday. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said that Priscilla Martinez has been recovered after her uncle led deputies on a three-county vehicle pursuit.more>>
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.more>>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.more>>
