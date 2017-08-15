Green Wave show improvement across the board at quarterback

What a difference 12 months can make. Entering year two, Tulane head coach Willie Fritz calls quarterback a position of strength. It was anything but a year ago. With Jonathan Banks leading the cause in front of several backups that have also taken steps forward, the outlook is much brighter.



“They're all getting a lot of reps,” says Fritz. “Each day, it seems like one of those young guys plays a little bit better than the other, but I like where we're at at that position.”



But unlike the others, it's the JUCO transfer turned Green Wave starter Banks that has the pressure firmly on what coach Fritz calls a very strong arm.



“He’s very accurate,” says Fritz. “He's a 220 pound guy who's got great speed and movement and elusiveness. With our offense, that's what you've got to have.”



Fritz emphasizes the ability to be both a proficient passer and runner. Banks has demonstrated those qualities since he came to campus in the spring, but where he's taken the biggest leap now is learning the offense as a whole.



“You can't come out here and do what the average person does,” says Banks. “You have to be two steps ahead as a quarterback. With me coming in late in the spring, I had to get in the film room, get with the receivers, the offensive lineman and just get a hold of the offense so I can be prepared for Grambling on September 2nd.”



As far as the whole team, toughness has also become a major point of emphasis. The Green Wave say they've ramped up practices since the spring, especially running the Oklahoma drill to end some of their practices in camp. Coach Fritz says he hopes it pays off when the regular season rolls around in just more than two weeks.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.