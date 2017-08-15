More rain for Wednesday, but drier days ahead

Storms will still be around on Wednesday before much drier weather arrives for the end of the week. This may also lead to a couple of very hot days with highs reaching the middle 90s on Thursday and Friday.

A tropical wave approaches this weekend and brings a better chance for showers and storms especially by Sunday. Next week looks like typical mid-August weather with a few storms and highs in the lower 90s.

The tropics will continue to see increasing activity with Gert in the Atlantic and several disturbances over the Atlantic. Gert will curve out into the open Atlantic. The other disturbances pose no threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.