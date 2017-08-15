Causeway sergeant honored with Life Saving Award

Sgt. Roy Jacob honored with Life Saving Award for his heroism (Source: Causeway Commission)

Causeway Police Sergeant Roy Jacob was honored with the Life Saving Award for what he did to rescue a woman who suffered a medical condition while behind the wheel.

Causeway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou says on July 7, 2017, just before 8:00 a.m. Sgt. Jacob saw a car crashed against the retainer wall of the Huey P. Long Bridge in the left construction lane-closure area in Bridge City.

Causeway Police say Sgt. Jacob saw an unconscious woman suffering convulsions inside a 2009 silver Toyota Corolla.

As Sgt. Jacob rushed to the driver, the car kept moving about 5 miles per hour toward rush hour commuters.

A nearby Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy helped block traffic as Sgt. Jacob pried the woman's car door open and essentially got on her lap to steer the vehicle to safety.

The driver, identified as Quianne Beverly, was taken to Ochsner Medical Center for treatment.

The Causeway Police Department and the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission commended Sgt. Jacob for his actions today.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.