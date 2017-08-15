New Orleans bidding to host games in 2026 Men's World Cup

New Orleans' soccer presence is growing rapidly. On the heels of the city earning it's third visit from the US Women's National Team, USA Soccer announced that the Superdome would be one of the stadiums considered for the 2026 Men's World Cup.

Ultimately, 49 locations in 44 cities throughout America, Canada and Mexico will be candidates to host the 80 total games in FIFA's new 48-team format. The Bid Committee plans to present 20-25 venues to FIFA and expects at least 12 to be selected as game sites. Other cities can serve as base camps for teams or host draws.

The Superdome was not part of USA's 1994 World Cup, which was spread across nine cities. Below is the list of candidates to host:

United States (34 cities, 37 stadiums) Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium 75,000 Baltimore, MD M&T Bank Stadium 71,008 Birmingham, AL Legion Field 71,594 Boston, MA (Foxborough, MA) Gillette Stadium 65,892 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium 75,400 Chicago, IL Soldier Field 61,500 Cincinnati, OH Paul Brown Stadium 65,515 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium 68,710 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl 92,100 Dallas, TX (Arlington, TX) AT&T Stadium 105,000 Denver, CO Sports Authority Field at Mile High 76,125 Detroit, MI Ford Field 65,000 Green Bay, WI Lambeau Field 81,441 Houston, TX NRG Stadium 71,500 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium 65,700 Jacksonville, FL EverBank Field 64,000 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium 76,416 Las Vegas, NV Raiders Stadium 72,000 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 78,500 Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood, CA) LA Stadium at Hollywood Park TBD Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena, CA) Rose Bowl 87,527 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium 65,767 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium 63,000 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium 69,143 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome 72,000 New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, NJ) MetLife Stadium 82,500 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium 65,000 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field 69,328 Phoenix, AZ (Glendale, AZ) University of Phoenix Stadium 73,000 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field 68,400 Salt Lake City, UT Rice-Eccles Stadium 45,807 San Antonio, TX Alamodome 72,000 San Diego, CA Qualcomm Stadium 71,500 San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara, CA) Levi’s Stadium 75,000 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field 69,000 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium 73,309 Washington, DC (Landover, MD) FedEx Field 82,000 Canada (7 cities, 9 stadiums) Calgary, Alberta McMahon Stadium 35,650 Edmonton, Alberta Commonwealth Stadium 56,335 Montréal, Québec Stade Olympique 61,004 Montréal, Québec Stade Saputo 20,801 Ottawa, Ontario TD Place Stadium 24,341 Regina, Saskatchewan Mosaic Stadium 30,048 Toronto, Ontario Rogers Centre 53,506 Toronto, Ontario BMO Field 28,026 Vancouver, British Columbia BC Place 55,165 Mexico (3 cities, 3 stadiums) Guadalajara, Jalisco Estadio Chivas 45,364 Mexico City Estadio Azteca 87,000 Monterrey, Nuevo León Estadio Rayados 52,237

