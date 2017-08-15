STPSO: Burglar stole pet prescriptions from veterinary clinics

Detectives arrested Michael Blake Jackson Tuesday after they say he burglarized two North Shore veterinary clinics and stole prescription medication.

Investigators say a Mandeville-area clinic was burglarized on June 16, July 17 and Aug. 3. They said Jackson got into a business through a small exterior window and stole various amounts of prescriptions that are usually meant for animals.

On Aug 11, a vet clinic near Covington was burglarized. The suspect again entered through an exterior window and stole pill bottles containing medications for animals.

Security cameras showed the burglar wore a ski mask, latex or rubber gloves and a pair of flip flops. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on social media and got several tips from the public. Detectives were able to identify Jackson as a suspect in the burglaries.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says it tracked down Jackson and found items seen in the security video, as well as some of the stolen prescription bottles. He was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on four counts of simple burglary of a pharmacy.

