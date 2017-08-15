STPSO: Burglar stole pet prescriptions from veterinary clinics

After revelations of broken pumps and turbines in Orleans Parish, Jefferson Parish officials are taking steps to gain more control of a major pumping station that services much of Old Metairie, as well as New Orleans.more>>
Storms will still be around on Wednesday before much drier weather arrives for the end of the week.more>>
Detectives arrested Michael Blake Jackson today after they say he burglarized two veterinary clinics.more>>
The drainage system in Fat City is getting a high-tech assist with the installation of some permeable concrete.more>>
From feral hogs to tiny insects and South American rodents, transplants disrupt the ecosystemmore>>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.more>>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.more>>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.more>>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.more>>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.more>>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.more>>
Mayor Bell has ordered the 52-foot Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument to be covered in Linn Park.more>>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.more>>
Protesters greeted Trump's New York homecoming with signs bearing messages like "stop the hate, stop the lies" and chanting "shame, shame, shame" and "not my president!"more>>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.more>>
