Got the chip? Time to check your pet's microchip

The Louisiana SPCA reminds pet owners to verify the information currently on their pet's microchip.

In honor of National Check the Chip Day (August 15), the LA SPCA will host a microchip clinic, no appointment necessary,

The walk-in clinic will run Saturday, August 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1700 Mardi Gras Boulevard in Algiers. Pet owners can purchase a microchip for $10.

If your pet already has a microchip, workers will scan your pet to get the information attached to the chip.

The LA SPCA says microchips are not a form of GPS. Instead, they contain a unique serial number that, when scanned, allows the finder to look up the contact information associated with that chip.

"Each year we see thousands of animals come through our doors and each and every animal that is brought to us is scanned for a microchip. In 2016 we were able to reunite 473 pets with their owners, largely in part to microchips," says Louisiana SPCA CEO, Ana Zorrilla. "Help us increase that number in 2017 by getting your pet microchipped."

For more information on the microchip clinic, the LA SPCA at 504-368-5191.

