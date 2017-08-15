Holocaust survivor says she's sickened by what happened in Virginia

A Holocaust survivor says she's sickened by what she saw in Charlottesville,Virginia.more>>
A Holocaust survivor says she's sickened by what she saw in Charlottesville,Virginia.more>>
The Louisiana SPCA reminds pet owners to verify the information currently on their pet's microchip.more>>
The Louisiana SPCA reminds pet owners to verify the information currently on their pet's microchip.more>>
After revelations of broken pumps and turbines in Orleans Parish, Jefferson Parish officials are taking steps to gain more control of a major pumping station that services much of Old Metairie, as well as New Orleans.more>>
After revelations of broken pumps and turbines in Orleans Parish, Jefferson Parish officials are taking steps to gain more control of a major pumping station that services much of Old Metairie, as well as New Orleans.more>>
Storms will still be around on Wednesday before much drier weather arrives for the end of the week.more>>
Storms will still be around on Wednesday before much drier weather arrives for the end of the week.more>>
Detectives arrested Michael Blake Jackson today after they say he burglarized two veterinary clinics.more>>
Detectives arrested Michael Blake Jackson today after they say he burglarized two veterinary clinics.more>>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.more>>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.more>>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.more>>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.more>>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.more>>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.more>>
Here's what you need to know to watch the solar eclipse safely.more>>
Here's what you need to know to watch the solar eclipse safely.more>>
Mayor Bell has ordered the 52-foot Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument to be covered in Linn Park.more>>
Mayor Bell has ordered the 52-foot Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument to be covered in Linn Park.more>>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.more>>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.more>>
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.more>>
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.more>>
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.more>>
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.more>>
Clerks at a Brantley store are being credited with helping stop a multi-state counterfeit money spending spree. Two men are now in custody, facing a long list of charges.more>>
Clerks at a Brantley store are being credited with helping stop a multi-state counterfeit money spending spree. Two men are now in custody, facing a long list of charges.more>>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.more>>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.more>>