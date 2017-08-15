FBI searches for two men in Hammond bank robbery

The FBI has released pictures of two men who they said robbed a North Shore bank.

Investigators said the men walked into the First Bank and Trust on Morrison Boulevard in Hammond Tuesday morning, pulled a gun on a teller and demanded money.

The FBI said the men got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Agents released a description of the men.

Subject # 1 – is a black male, approximately 5' 6" tall, between 30 to 40 years old, light complexion, and a small build. He wore a black long sleeve polo style shirt with white stripes, blue jeans, and a white baseball hat.

Subject # 2 – is a black male, approximately 6' 00" tall, between 20 – 30 years old, medium complexion, medium build, and a beard. He wore a black short sleeve shirt, dark pants, and a black baseball hat.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call the FBI.

