S&WB, JP Fire responding to diesel spill in 17th St. Canal

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: Sewerage and Water Board)
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

Members of the Jefferson Parish Fire Department and the Sewerage and Water Board are on the scene of a fuel leak in the 17th Street Canal. Jefferson Fire officials say that an unknown amount of diesel has spilled into the canal near Pumping Station #6. The leakage was reported Tuesday night. 

