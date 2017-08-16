Crews work to fix, cleanup diesel leak near pumping station

Cleanup crews are responding Wednesday morning to a diesel leak near Pumping Station No. 6 compounding recent pumping problems that forced the city and state to declare a state of emergency last week.

Pumping station No. 6, which sits at the 17th Street Canal, was quiet Tuesday but is the scene of much more activity on Wednesday morning.

Trucks from the Department of Environmental Quality and hazardous material cleanup crews along with several boats are stationed in the parking lot.

There is the unmistakable odor of diesel in the air.

Tyronne Walker, spokesman for New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said New Orleans Fire Department officials were notified of the odor near the pumping station around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Walker said officials could not determine where the oil was leaking from in the dark.

When crews returned in the morning, they confirmed no diesel fuel was leaking from the pumping station, but slicks can be seen near the station on the canal.

Crews are now searching along the canal trying to find the source of the diesel fuel.

The news comes as crews continue to emergency repair work on pumps across the city.

The city of New Orleans has ordered 26 generators to help provide more power and backup power to the system and engineers continue working to connect them to the system.

A sewerage and Water Board truck leaving pumping station no. 6 this morning amid reports of a diesel leak. pic.twitter.com/5bhljMmMHR — Allen Henry (@AllenHenry) August 16, 2017

Later this morning, the Sewerage and Water Board will meet to discuss approving emergency contracts.

A private engineering firm will be hired to oversee repairs to the turbines, pumps and power system.

