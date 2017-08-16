Local First Traffic: All lanes closed on I-12 East in Holden - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
All lanes remain blocked I-12 East before Hwy 441 in Holden

Crews trying to remove a truck that turned on its side.

Traffic passing the scene on the shoulder.

