Your Weather Authority: Another wet day ahead

Wednesday will be another wet day with late morning and afternoon storms before much drier weather arrives for the end of the week.

This may also lead to a couple of very hot days with highs reaching the middle 90s on Thursday and Friday.

A tropical wave approaches this weekend and brings a better chance of showers and storms especially by Sunday.

Next week looks like typical mid-August weather with a few storms and highs in the lower 90s.

