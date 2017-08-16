Your Weather Authority: Another wet day ahead

The Sewerage and Water Board meet to discuss emergency purchases in the wake of flooding and pumping issues. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
The accident is in the right lane of the southbound span at mile marker 21.1.
Cleanup crews are responding Wednesday morning to a diesel leak at Pumping Station No. 6 compounding recent pumping problems that forced the city and state to declare a state of emergency last week.
Wednesday will be another wet day with late morning and afternoon storms before much drier weather arrives for the end of the week.
Members of the Jefferson Parish Fire Department and the Sewerage and Water Board are on the scene of a fuel leak in the 17th Street Canal.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The man says he felt fine and didn't want to bother anyone, so he drove himself to the hospital.
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
As of Wednesday morning, it's been retweeted more than 1.2 million times and has 3 million likes. Twitter said it's the most likes for a tweet ever.
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
Here's what you need to know to watch the solar eclipse safely.
This plan means that subscribers would be able to get in to one showing a day at any theater in the U.S. that accepts debit cards.
