Report: Saints fire doctors after misdiagnosis of Breaux's injury

The New Orleans Saints are parting ways with team orthopedists Deryk Jones and Misty Suri following the misdiagnosis of Delvin Breaux's Injury, according to a report from ESPN's Mike Triplett.

Originally diagnosed as a knee contusion, Breaux actually has a fractured fibula and will miss four to six weeks.

On Monday, reports circulated that Breaux was on the trading block and that the team had grown frustrated with his injuries.

