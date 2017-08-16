Report: Saints fire doctors after misdiagnosis of Breaux's injury

The Sewerage and Water Board meet to discuss emergency purchases in the wake of flooding and pumping issues. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
Originally diagnosed as a knee contusion, Breaux actually has a fractured fibula and will miss 4-6 weeks.more>>
Cleanup crews are responding Wednesday morning to a diesel leak at Pumping Station No. 6 compounding recent pumping problems that forced the city and state to declare a state of emergency last week.more>>
Wednesday will be another wet day with late morning and afternoon storms before much drier weather arrives for the end of the week.more>>
Members of the Jefferson Parish Fire Department and the Sewerage and Water Board are on the scene of a fuel leak in the 17th Street Canal.more>>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.more>>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.more>>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.more>>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.more>>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.more>>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.more>>
This plan means that subscribers would be able to get in to one showing a day at any theater in the U.S. that accepts debit cards.more>>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.more>>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.more>>
The man says he felt fine and didn’t want to bother anyone, so he drove himself to the hospital.more>>
