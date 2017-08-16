Sean Payton reacts to Delvin Breaux misdiagnosis

The Saints took to the field Wednesday for their final practice before heading to California for joint practices with the Chargers but the 16th session of training camp was vastly overshadowed by the news of Delvin Breaux's fractured fibula.

Breaux's injury was initially ruled a contusion and after reports surfaced Monday that the team was tired of the cornerback's injuries and seeking a trade, the New Orleans native sought a second opinion. That's when Breaux's leg issue was diagnosed as a fracture. Subsequently, the Saints have fired two orthopedists from their medical staff, Deryk Jones and Misty Suri.

Sean Payton spoke Wednesday after practice about the decision to part ways.

"Any time you make a change, it's never easy as an organization but it's something we felt was necessary."

He added that his expectations for medical diagnoses are tempered.

"You're always looking for the right information but I think it's not one event, it probably builds up over a period of time. You're not going to bat 1.000 but you just hope, more often than not, you're getting the right information."

As for Breaux, Payton said the New Orleans native will undergo surgery Thursday.

"He's been real diligent and I know, speaking for him, which I don't want to do, he wants to get healthy and compete and I certainly wasn't pushing him based on the information I was getting."

Payton did admit that he initially pushed Breaux to get back on the field when the initial diagnosis was a contusion.

While the Saints search for new orthopedists, Payton said they will use the Chargers orthopedic staff, as necessary, while in California.

Breaux made a name for himself in 2015 when his rookie season resulted in 19 passes defensed and three interceptions. A broken fibula (the same injury he's currently dealing with, but not believed to be a re-occurrence) and shoulder injury shortened his second campaign to just six games.

