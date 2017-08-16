John Ehret names interim football head coach

You have our free FOX 8 Final Play App, so you already get tons of big Black & Gold team info and tools at your fingertips. But here's something else you can get! During this promotional period, you will be able to access entry for our FINAL PLAY GETAWAY CONTESTmore>>
Wednesday's news of the Saints firing two doctors from their medical staff in lieu of Delvin Breaux's fractured fibula being misdiagnosed as a contusion sparked a series of reactions from former Saints and a former Pelican, since both teams share the same medical staff.more>>
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Atlanta Falcons' brand-new home stadium will only be open for one game this season.more>>
The Saints took to the field Wednesday for their final practice before heading to California for joint practices with the Chargers but the 16th session of training camp was vastly overshadowed by the news of Delvin Breaux's fractured fibula.more>>
John Ehret High's football program has named an interim head coach.more>>
