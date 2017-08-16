John Ehret names interim football head coach

Less than a week after firing Corey Lambert and just two weeks before the season starts, John Ehret High's football program has named an interim head coach.

Delphfrine Lee-Collins will take over duties for the Patriots, according to a release sent out Wednesday by the Jefferson Parish Public Schools System.

Lee-Collins has a simple outlook: "There are no substitutes for discipline or humility. There are no substitutes for success."

John Ehret reached the Class 5A championship in 2015. Their 2017 season starts Friday, September 1st at West Monroe.

