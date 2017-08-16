WATCH LIVE: Take 'Em Down NOLA marches in solidarity with Charlottesville

Local group Take 'Em Down NOLA is holding a march from Congo Square to Jackson Square in solidarity with Charlottesville, Virginia where violent protests took place last week. The group is also renewing efforts to have Confederate-era street names and school names changed.more>>
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media, as LSU gets ready to begin the fall semester and the Tigers gear up for a hopefully success season.more>>
On Saturday, August 19, the City of New Orleans may restrict or temporarily suspend vehicle access in parts of the French Quarter in response to planned protest activity.more>>
Conservative activists and leftist counter-protesters are preparing for a rally on Boston Common that could draw thousands a week after a demonstration in Virginia turned deadly.more>>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.more>>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.more>>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.more>>
